Ohio 2025 wide receiver decommits from Notre Dame football

It wasn’t all good news for Notre Dame football on the recruiting trail Saturday.

Yes, getting a commitment from 2026 quarterback Noah Grubbs is huge, but he won’t be able to sign for over a year from now. Ohio wide receiver Shaun Terry was set to sign this winter, but had a change of heart and decommitted from the program.

The Irish recently offered in-state wide receiver JonAnthony Hall while they await the final decision from Derek Meadows as well. There are still two commits in the 2025 class, with Jerome Bettis Jr. and Elijah Burress.

With so much current movement recruiting receivers, its hard to say how this all shakes out for Notre Dame.

What we do know is that the Notre Dame coaching staff has a great handle on what is going on with its recruits and have shown that they can easily find replacements if needed.

