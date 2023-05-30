Ohio 2025 offensive tackle trying to earn a Notre Dame offer
There is a lot to be said about prospects who don’t take anything for granted and go out and earn an offer. That’s exaclty what Ohio 2025 offensive tackle Parker Harden is trying to do with Notre Dame.
The 6-foot, 5-inch and 295 pound tackle has a few current offers, but he wants more. Specifically, Parker wants an offer from Notre Dame.
Parker will get his summer camp tour started later this week, his first stop being South Bend. He will continue his Midwest stops at three of the top football schools in the Big Ten. It’s very clear what his objective is, earn a scholarship from each of these schools.
You know where to find me…@PCtigerfootball @NDrecruiting01 @CoachJoeRudolph @OhioStateFB @CoachJFrye @MSUFBRecruiting @CoachCKap @UMichFootball @Coach_SMoore @TheCoachHolman pic.twitter.com/4qpogT3uIl
— Parker Harden (@harden_parker) May 30, 2023
At the current moment Parker is not ranked in the 247Sports composite but after a big summer, that could very well change.
