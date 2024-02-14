Ohio 2025 4-star LB Dante McClellan includes MSU in top 8 list

Michigan State football is one of eight schools in the running for a big-time linebacker prospect from Ohio.

Four-star linebacker Dante McClellan of Canton, Ohio reportedly narrowed the schools he’s considering to eight this week, and that includes the Spartans. Michigan State is joined by Louisville, Pitt, West Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Minnesota and Rutgers.

McClellan ranks as the No. 31 linebacker and No. 273 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2025 class. He’s also listed as the No. 11 player from Ohio.

Michigan State is one of 17 schools to offer McClellan, according to 247Sports. He picked up an offer from the Spartans in late January.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire