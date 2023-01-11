Ohio 2024 tight end has home state Buckeyes in top group

The Buckeyes love to keep top talent staying home and as one of the most talent rich high school football states in the country, it’s a good option for the program. Head coach Ryan Day has been selective about which Ohioans he goes hard after due to the vast national reach Ohio State Football has.

One of those select instate players that has a Buckeye offer is 2024 tight end Elias Rudolph, who released a list of schools that he will be considering going forward. Ohio State made the cut along with Penn State, Michigan State, Kentucky, Tennessee, Michigan and a few others.

With Cade Stover returning, the position is in very good hands for the 2023 season, but not much experience behind him. There is an opportunity for early playing time for Rudolph if he opts to play for the Buckeyes and that most likely is a big selling point for Day.

Related

Ohio State makes cut for 2024 four-star linebacker

List

Thoughts on Ohio State’s signees after All-American Bowl

Ohio State makes the cut for 2024 four-star linebacker

List

Three Ohio State signees named Gatorade State Football Winners

Three Ohio State signees named Gatorade State Football Winners

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire