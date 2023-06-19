Ohio 2024 athlete sets commitment date after receiving Notre Dame offer
Just a few days ago Notre Dame offered a scholarship to 2024 Ohio athlete Taebron Bennie-Powell after an impressive performance at an Irish camp.
The Notre Dame coaching staff was familiar with Bennie-Powell, his former teammate Ben Minich signed with the Irish during the 2023 recruiting cycle. Put all of that together and the 6-foot, 1-inch and 180 pound athlete is ready to put an end to his recruiting process.
Bennie-Powell announced today that he will be making a commitment this coming Wednesday and it is looking very much like the Irish will add yet another player to their 2024 recruiting class.
Although ranked as an athlete, Bennie-Powell most likely will end up playing safety if he chooses the Irish.
commitment June 21st 🚨🚨🚨@Rivals_Clint @AllenTrieu @JaredLuginbill @MohrRecruiting
— Taebron Bennie-Powell (@TaebronBennie) June 19, 2023
Although Bennie-Powell’s ranking isn’t very high, just the 1197th overall player according to the 247Sports composite, the Notre Dame staff is very high on his potential and he is a take for them.
