Ohifame Ijeboi talks Rutgers football official visit: ‘They definitely moved up on my board’

This past weekend, Philadelphia running back Ohifame Ijeboi took an official visit to Rutgers football. It was a trip that he says surprised him, as learned about the program on and off the field.

A class of 2024 prospect from William Penn (Philadelphia, PA), Ijeboi is a track star who ran a personal-best 10.89 time in the 100 meters this spring.

Ijeboi plans on taking an official visit this weekend to Minnesota. On the trip to Minnesota, Ijeboi hopes to “See the facilities, get to know the staff and how things are developing – doing a lot of comparing and contrasting.”

In addition to Minnesota and Rutgers, he also holds offers from Northwestern, Vanderbilt and even several Ivy League offers.

Ohifame Ijeboi on how his recent official visit to Rutgers football went

“It went really good. Going into it, I didn’t think of Rutgers as a complete program when it came to academics and athletics. But going to the business school and seeing what they do with their students and it being a top 25 business school and how they support their students and the tutoring offered, it really impressed me.”

Ohifame Ijeboi on his takeaway from the weekend official visit to Rutgers football

“They definitely moved up on my board. They’re definitely No. 1 right now, one or two, with Minnesota.”

Ohifame Ijeboi on his timetable for a decision now following his Rutgers football official visit

“I’d say it’s kind of up in the air but don’t be too surprised if an announcement happens sometime in the next two weeks or so.”

Ohifame Ijeboi on what stood out on his Rutgers football official visit

“One of the big surprises I saw was they put a whole lot into the development. They put a lot of money into their program. You can see that in their culture, their staff, how excited everyone is about Rutgers football and the way they built the program up to have success.”

Ohifame Ijeboi on his relationship with Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano

“Coach Schiano, I really believe in his beliefs. He spoke highly of the program and how he is going to build up the program and where I can fit into everything.”

Ohifame Ijeboi on building a connection with Rutgers football running backs coach Damiere Shaw

“Coach Shaw – he’s great, a very honest guy, straightforward. He gave it to me, he told me a lot about the culture. How he wants the running backs to be, how he can see me fit in. I can tell he is a family man, which is something I liked to see.”

Ohifame Ijeboi on getting to know Rutgers running back Samuel Brown

“I talked to Samuel Brown, he was my player chaperone. Talked to him, picked his brain on the staff and how he feels and what life is like there for a football player and as a student. Seeing what he thinks about everything.”

