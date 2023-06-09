Ohifame Ijeboi previews Rutgers football official visit, talks other visits and commitment plans

This weekend, Ohifame Ijeboi will be taking an official visit to Rutgers football. He is a player that was offered by Rutgers just three weeks ago but is already developing a good relationship with the Big Ten program.

Ijeboi is a 6-foot, 200-pound running back from William Penn (Philadelphia, PA). He holds Power Five offers from Northwester, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech in addition to Rutgers. His most recent offer came from UConn on June 2.

Interest is beginning to come in from the likes of Miami, Virginia, Notre Dame and Tulane as well.

This spring during treack season, he ran a 10.89 time in the 100 meters for William Penn. In May at the Under Armour camp in Baltimore, he clocked a 4.51 time in the 40.

He is being helped through this recruiting process by his two older brothers, 19-year-old Joel Ijeboi (who played high school football as well as basketball) and 24-year-old Theo Ijeboi (a former soccer player at Jefferson University)

Ohifame Ijeboi on being offered by Rutgers football

“Coach Shaw came to my school about a month ago, talked to my coach and he was talking to me. He was telling me a little bit about myself. He is from an area near me, played for a team I played against when I was little. He told me he liked my film. Then I went to the UC camp (in Baltimore), they got the film and liked it. I ran a laser 4.5 and they offered.”

Ohifame Ijeboi on his relationship with Rutgers football

“It’s been good, they’ve been contacting me a lot. Coach Shaw – he makes sure he talks to me, talks to my brother a lot. They’re checking in with me, been really easy to set things up with the dates.”

Ohifame Ijeboi oh what he wants to see during the Rutgers football official visit

“I went to camp in my sophomore year but I didn’t get to visit the campus or anything like that so it’s basically my first time going. I’m going to be focused on asking the athletes about their experience, their feel for their life at Rutgers, what the coaching staff is like. I’m looking at it from a player’s aspect, not just asking the coaching staff so I can get a richer experience and understanding – to see if I can fit in at the school. What it is like to be a student-athlete and trying to get to know the staff.”

Ohifame Ijeboi on academics in his decision

“Academics have always been important to my family and my mom. That’s what it has always been about. I get mostly As with once in awhile a B. But academics has been important to my family.”

*(Ijeboi currently holds a 3.6 G.P.A. and is a member of the National Honor Society. He hopes to study Management Information Science in college)*

Ohifame Ijeboi on when he might make his college decision

“I don’t have a date, but my recruiting has picked up a lot in the last month. If I had to pick a date, I’d say August before we start going heavy into the football season or it’d be after the season.”

Ohifame Ijeboi on his plan for other official visits

“I’ve been asked to go (on official visits) from every school that offered. It’s tough right now because they’re all offering around the same time.”

*(Ijeboi claried that he is referring to a possible June official visit at Northwestern, Vanderbilt or Virginia Tech)*

