Ohio state head coach Ryan Day and Xavier Johnson Cotton Bowl arrival press conference

It sure seems like a long time ago since Ohio State walked off the field after losing to Michigan in Ann Arbor. Since then, we’ve received some transfer portal news, injury updates, and more, but everyone is anxious to see the Buckeyes get back on the field in the Cotton Bowl to wash that bad taste out of everyone’s mouth and hopefully notch a victory for some momentum into next season.

The Buckeyes have already arrived in Dallas, and as is customary, head coach Ryan Day met with the media for an arrival press conference to kick things off, and was joined by the Swiss army knife himself, Xavier Johnson.

In case you missed any of the comments Day articulated about the state of his team and the opponent, we have the full presser for you here thanks to the YouTube channel of College Football at Saturday Glory.

Check out the below and listen to Day discuss new starting quarterback Devin Brown’s opportunity, some injury updates, how good Missouri is as an opponent, and much more.

Ohio State and Missouri are scheduled to kick things off at 8 p.m. ET Friday on ESPN. We’ll continue to have plenty of coverage leading up to the game so be sure to check back often.

