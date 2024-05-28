Oheneba Soccer Academy to host 3rd annual charity gala

May 28—LIMA — The Oheneba Soccer Academy will host its 3rd annual charity gala. According to a recent press release, the event will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 15 at Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center, 7 Town Square. The gala is $60 per person, $100 for two people and $400 for one table of eight people. The proceeds will go toward the Oheneba Soccer Academy program.

For more information or to purchase a ticket visit ohenebasocceracademy.com/gala.