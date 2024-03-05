O'Hara: Raiders would be 'a great fit' for Russell Wilson 'NFL Total Access'
NFL Network's Shaun O'Hara discusses quarterback Russell Wilson.
To nobody's surprise, the Russell Wilson era is over in Denver.
Where might he land?
Payton is going to have a specific draft target in mind. The only question is who that player is and whether the Broncos will have to get aggressive on draft day to land that player.
“I hope I get to finish there. I committed there. I wanted to be there. I want to be there.”
Here's a look at what's ahead for the Broncos' offseason, including the big Russell Wilson decision and a host of other issues.
