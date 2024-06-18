O'Hara pens one-year deal at Kilmarnock

Kieran O'Hara played just four times for Kilmarnock last season [SNS]

Kilmarnock have confirmed goalkeeper Kieran O'Hara will remain at the club after signing a one-year deal.

The 28-year-old Republic of Ireland international joined from Colchester United last summer but was second choice behind Will Dennis last term.

That meant the Manchester United academy product played just four times in the 2023-24 season.

However, O'Hara has opted to extend his stay in Ayrshire and will join the squad when they return for pre-season on Thursday.