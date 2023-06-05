Oh yes: Ohifame Ijeboi sets an official visit for Rutgers football

Pennsylvania running back Ohifame Ijeboi will be taking an official visit to Rutgers football this weekend. The player made the announcement via his social media on Monday afternoon.

A 6-foot, 190-pound running back from William Penn (Philadelphia, PA), Ijeboi is quietly developing into a very strong recruit. He holds Power Five offers from Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech. His most recent offer came from UConn on June 2.

He also holds several MAC offers, an offer from Temple and four Ivy League offers.

Ijeboi is a recent offer for Rutgers, having received the offer on May 20. He will be on his official visit the weekend of June 9.

I will be going on an official visit to RU on June 9th!! 🪓🪓#chop @CoachShaw__ pic.twitter.com/Sb6bbUm8zg — Ohifame Ijeboi (@FameIjeboi) June 5, 2023

Speed is a big selling point for Ijeboi. This spring, he ran a 10.89 time in the 100 meters during the outdoor track season for William Penn. In May at the Under Armour camp in Baltimore, he clocked a 4.51 time in the 40.

The best-ever time at that camp was Johnathan Taylor, now the starting running back of the Indianapolis Colts. Taylor, from Salem, N.J., was a former track star in high school who ran a 4.43 time at the event as a junior.

He is a lights-out recruit with a physical make-up that projects well towards being an impact player in the Big Ten.

Given his physical strength and speed, Ijeboi has the ability to take over games at the high school level. In his final game of the 2021 season, Ijeboi ran for 252 yards in a win over Germantown Academy.

