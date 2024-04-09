Oh yeah! Rutgers football wide receiver KJ Duff wins the Gregg Sarra Trophy

KJ Duff pulled in another postseason honor this week as the Rutgers football wide receiver won a top honor out of Long Island.

On Sunday, Duff was awarded with the Gregg Sarra Trophy, which is awarded to the top offensive and defensive performers on Long Island’s football fields. The trophy is named after Sarra, a longtime (and legendary) journalist who covered Long Island sports for nearly four decades.

Duff was a four-star athlete in the 247 Sports Composite coming out of St. Anthony’s High School (Melville, New York) when he committed to Rutgers football over the summer. He had a strong offer list that included a final two of Miami and North Carolina in addition to offers from Arizona State, Duke, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Texas A&M among others.

In nine games played as a senior, Duff had 55 catches for 929 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

The 6-foot-5, 200-pound wide receiver enrolled at Rutgers in January. He brings some position flexibility with the ability to also line up as a tight end.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire