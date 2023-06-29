Oh yeah: Four-star K.J. Duff commits to Rutgers football

Rutgers football landed a bigtime player and a priority recruit in K.J. Duff. The four-star tight end from Long Island is now the highest-ranked recruit in the 2024 class for Rutgers. He is also the third commit ranked as a four-star in this current Rutgers recruiting class.

Duff is an intriguing athlete. At 6-foot-5 and 205 pounds, he has the athleticism to play wide receiver and the frame to be a tight end. He picked Rutgers over a final two that also included North Carolina. Duff also held offers from Arizona State, Duke, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Maryland, Miami, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Texas A&M among others.

Last season for St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y.), he had 42 catches for 995 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

Duff is now the second commitment from New York in this recruiting class for Rutgers, joining Erasmus Hall defensive lineman Aaris Bethea.

Whether Duff ends up at wide receiver or tight end (or more likely in a hybrid role), he is an important recruiting win for Rutgers football. He is ranked the second-best player in New York and the No. 17 tight end in the nation in the 247Sports Composite.

Rivals recently bumped him up to a four-star recruit.

Rutgers now has a strong class that features 20 commits.

Duff joins a Rutgers football class that includes four-star running back Gabriel Winowich (247Sports and ESPN) and four-star athlete Isaiah Crumpler (On3).

