OH taking a 'proactive approach' to vaccination

Aug. 10—In response to several health care systems throughout Kentucky requiring staff members be vaccinated, Owensboro Health issued a statement Friday stating that it would take a "proactive approach" to vaccinations, through education, rather than making it a requirement.

OH stated that the health care system "remains focused on a positive, proactive approach to vaccinating team members as part of a comprehensive COVID-19 safety plan."

Rather than requiring team members to be vaccinated, the system will encourage vaccination through education and communication.

"Owensboro Health strongly believes in the importance of vaccination, and we are working every day to educate our entire community — including our team members," said Dr. Francis DuFrayne, chief medical officer.

According to the OH statement, about two-thirds of OH staff members have been vaccinated thus far.

DuFrayne said he expects those numbers to rise with ongoing efforts from OH to encourage and educate about vaccinations.

Other COVID-19 safety measures implemented by OH include:

—Strict masking requirements at Owensboro Health facilities

—Regular education about the importance of masking, social distancing and hand sanitation

—Screenings for both team members and visitors

—Limited visitation at Owensboro Health hospitals

—Regular review and adjustment of PPE protocols

—Rigorous cleaning and sanitation processes for Owensboro Health facilities

—Telework for eligible team members

—Pre-procedure testing for patients

—Isolation of COVID-19 patients

—Established protocols and return-to-work processes for team members who travel, get exposed or become sick

—A Payroll Protection Plan for team members

—Oversight of our entire safety program by the COVID-19 steering committee

"From the beginning of the pandemic, Owensboro Health has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to keeping everyone as safe as possible in our facilities. We are monitoring the virus very closely in our communities and will make decisions that are in the best interests of our team members and patients," DuFrayne said.

During his weekly "Team Kentucky" press conference Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that 11 health care systems in Kentucky would require employed health care workers to initiate a complete COVID-19 vaccination series no later than Sept. 15.

The health care systems adding this vaccine requirement for staff include Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH); Baptist Health; CHI Saint Joseph Health; Kings Daughters Health System; Med Center Health; Norton Healthcare; Pikeville Medical Center; St. Claire Healthcare; St. Elizabeth Healthcare; UK Healthcare; and UofL Health.

Additionally, Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander announced that there would be a universal masking requirement for all state-run health care facilities.

He said the cabinet also "strongly encourages" all contractors and state employees working in these state-operated facilities to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 1, unless there is a religious or medical reason they cannot be vaccinated. If any of the staff in these facilities is unvaccinated, they will be tested at least twice weekly.

