OH Ivie Reservoir reports record number of ‘sharelunkers,’ hosts anglers from all over

BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Anglers from all over to visit Abilene’s water source, the OH Ivie Reservoir, in hopes of catching record largemouth bass.

“Sharelunker” is a term given to largemouth bass whose size is 13 pounds and beyond, and OH Ivie has been seeing a record number of these sharelunkers over the years. The reason for this is because the lake is part of a special breeding program with the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department (TPWD) that seeks out these types of fish and spawns them so that they can stock the genetically superior offspring into Texas lakes.

It’s called the “Sharelunker Program,” and Lynn Wright, a Fishery Supervisor for TPWD, explained how this special breeding program has aided in the number of large bass seen in this lake.

“An angler anywhere in Texas who catches a 13-plus pound fish; they can call that sharelunker number and Parks & Wildlife will respond and pick up that fish, take it back to Athens, Texas at the Texas Freshwater Fishery Center, and we’ll include that fish in their selective breeding program,” said Wright, adding, “What we’re trying to do is trying to get the right type of genetics so these fish can grow to trophy size.”

Blake Turner, a fishing and hunting guide for Hill Country Hammer, frequents OH Ivie. He described the frequency in which they are seeing these larger fish as impressive.

“Our company had, last week, a 15-pounder. We’ve had multiple over 13 [pounds] this year. Last year, I think we had 35 over 10 [pounds] in a month span that we were here. It’s pretty crazy, man,” Turner reveled.

For work, Turner said he takes out a variety of clients, which includes personnel ranging from large company parties to single individuals. In fact, there are many guide companies that operate out of OH Ivie, making a lucrative earning out of the trade.

One company reported that its customers were charged $2,000 dollars per day to guarantee patrons one of these monster catches.

Owner of Elm Creek Marina, Monica Guajardo, told KTAB/KRBC she’s seen many of these sharelunker catches over the years as her establishment is located close to one of the main boat ramps for OH Ivie, and has become a hotspot for anglers far and wide.

“We have people that have come from all around the world: Zimbabwe, China, Canada,” listed Guajardo.

With so many visiting her place of business over the years, a unique tradition started where customers would sign their names on her walls and list where they are from. Hundreds of signatures don the walls of the restaurant portion of her business today, but there is still room available for future travelers.

“One day I’m sure this whole thing will be filled. That’s my dream,” Guajardo added.

