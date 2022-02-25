'Oh my!' Indiana basketball point guard Xavier Johnson has massive dunk vs. Maryland

In this article:

IU basketball fans are used to Trayce Jackson-Davis throwing down monster dunks.

But point guard Xavier Johnson showed some power to the basket Thursday night against Maryland.

He drove the lane and left no doubt on this one.

Johnson had his best game with the Hoosiers, scoring 24 points on great shooting (7-of-7 field goals, 3 of them 3-pointers, 6-of-7 free throws) and adding 6 assists as they snapped a five-game losing streak 74-64.

