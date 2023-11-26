‘Oh my gosh he scored’ as Utah State pulls off double-OT thrilling win

The snap was bad and the game hinged on the play.

Levi Williams and Utah State were down to New Mexico and needed a field goal to force OT or something bigger to win on third-and-10.

Williams had the poise to pick up the football and took off for the end zone.

Scott Garrard was on the call of the play that gave the Aggies a 44-41 win over the Lobos on Saturday.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire