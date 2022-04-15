Oh deer: Deer halts play in front of Jordan Spieth, sprints around hole

Oh deer.

Jordan Spieth was about to hit his approach shot on Harbor Town's par-4 eighth before a deer sprung onto the fairway, halting play for a short period of time.

The deer sprinted around the hole, but, much to the groundkeeper's delight, didn't run on the green. However, the fairway bunker will need a good raking, as the deer sprinted through the sand, before taking a right back into the woods.

Accepting deer puns below ... 🦌👇 pic.twitter.com/ntLZvuJ6Vn — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 15, 2022

You don't see that every day.