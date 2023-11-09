Oh, so close… Texas A&M couldn’t find the inches this season, and Kelley Ford’s ‘What if’ Rankings proves that point

Shield your eyes, Aggie fans, but Jimbo Fisher may have been correct when he constantly harped on “not finding the inches” during all four of Texas A&M’s (5-4, 3-3 SEC) losses the season.

While many will blame quarterback Conner Weigman’s season-ending injury earlier this year on the lack of progress, this team game starts and ends with the man at the top. Marred by a beyond-struggling offensive line, current starting quarterback Max Johnson is just plain beat up. Still, due to his unwavering toughness, the veteran southpaw will likely start this weekend vs. Mississippi State.

What’s even more alarming has been the incredible play in the defensive trenches, as the Aggie’s 15th-ranked defense ranks second in sacks (34). At the same time, star junior linebacker Edgerrin Cooper has been an absolute stud, leading the team in sacks with seven and second in the country in tackles for loss (16.5), recording more than any linebacker in the nation.

Going back to the inches, Kelley Ford released his annual “What If” Wednesday Top 30 rankings for every program’s one-possession and OT loss in 2023, and as we know, three of the Aggies’ four losses were, yes, by one possession, including last painful Saturday’s 38-35 road loss to Ole Miss.

“What If” Wednesday! What if every one-possession and OT CFB game had the opposite result? Look away, K-State fans. Look away… pic.twitter.com/4B4qqKzOvZ — Kelley Ford (@KFordRatings) November 8, 2023

So, what if this team was coached by, let’s say, Nick Saban or Kirby Smart? Who knows at this point, but it’s pretty clear that Jimbo Fisher has failed to steady the ship in SEC play, and with three games left to prove his worth beyond this season to regain some support from the fan base, winning out, which includes winning in Baton Rouge vs. the high scoring LSU Tigers to earn their, yes, first SEC road game this season.

As I wrote earlier this week, nothing regarding Fisher’s future is set in stone, but if the program finishes 7-5 or better, expect (as of right now) that he will return in 2024.

Texas A&M will return to Kyle Field to take on Mississippi State on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 6:30 pm. CT. The game will air on ESPN2.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire