Oh Canada! Dariel Djabome commits to Rutgers football

Well, that escalated quickly.

Rutgers football got a commitment from Canadian linebacker Dariel Djabome on Monday night, just hours after the athlete posted about getting an offer from the program.

Djabome is the first Canadian to commit to the Scarlet Knights in this recruiting cycle as well as the first international player that the Big Ten program has received a verbal from for the class of 2023.

A 6-foot-2, 2220-pound linebacker, Djabome claims a 40-time of 4.5 seconds. He plays for Canada Prep Football Academy.

The newest Rutgers commitment also holds offers from Buffalo and Maine. He is the second linebacker to commit to the Scarlet Knights in this recruiting cycle, joining Florida linebacker Abram Wright.

List

Tosin Babalde talks Maryland & Rutgers football visits with decision coming up soon.

Tosin Babalade talks Rutgers football visit, recent visits to Maryland and Ohio State.

Also on Monday night, just prior to the announcement of Djabome, Rutgers football received a commitment from Florida defensive back Bo Mascoe. A three-star defensive back, Mascoe also held offers from Boston College, Iowa and Iowa State.

Mascoe took an official visit to Rutgers last week.