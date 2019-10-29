Oh, brother! Oregon’s Mycah Pittman vs. USC’s Michael Pittman

Oregon freshman wide receiver Mycah Pittman would beat big brother, USC senior wide receiver, Michael Pittman Jr., running from house to house, trick-or-treating.

Although Mycah, whose mom dressed him as a skeleton, was smaller, he'd "easily" get to the candy first.



"He's not beating me, I'd trip him or something," Mycah said of his older brother, Michael. "He has the long legs, long arms and long strides but I'd trip him to make sure I get my edge on him."

Fast forward a few Halloweens and now the two brothers will face each other from different sidelines this Saturday at 5 p.m. when the No. 7 Oregon Ducks face USC for the first time since 2016. It's a pivotal matchup at L.A. Memorial Coliseum for USC (5-3, 4-1 Pac-12) who is tied for first with Utah in the Pac-12 South division and for the Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) to stay atop the North and on the path to the Pac-12 Title game.

The Pittman's cousins, second cousins, grandmas, grandpas, aunts… Basically the whole family will be in the crowd. Yes, there has been trash talk between the Duck and Trojan every night this week via FaceTime.

"I FaceTimed him and I was like ‘If we beat you, I'm big brother now'," Mycah said. "Just trash talk like that."

Mycah keeps tabs on his brother Michael's weekly accolades: the USC senior leads the conference in receiving yards with 755. Last week, the Biletnikoff Award candidate totaled 156 receiving yards and two touchdowns, including the winning touchdown in USC's win against Colorado.

"I don't know how they're going to play him," Mycah said of Oregon's defensive plan for Michael. "I'm not in the defensive meeting rooms, but I know he's going to be a problem… I don't know what we're going to do with him."

Michael, who rides horses in his spare time, wants to get into tie-down roping after his football days. The rodeo will likely have to wait, as the NFL will soon be calling for Michael Jr., the oldest son of Michael Pittman Sr., Super Bowl winner and 11-year NFL running back.

Mycah is also living up to his namesake, earning playing time and passes from Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert. Since stepping foot on campus, the Mycah hype has been full go. During fall camp, he was the most talked about true freshman, making Oregon fans reel in excitement. A shoulder injury, from (of course) making a diving catch in practice set back his plans, changing course to rehabbing and exercising mental reps. The injury kept him from playing in UO's first four games.

Since returning, six of Mycah's 10 catches have gone for a first down and he's proven to be electric. Now that the former top three wide receiver recruit from California is feeling comfortable with the college pace, he's ready to cut loose. Mycah has 150 receiving yards on 10 receptions and one touchdown but he's ready for more.

He's also ready to beat big bro.

"I hope (Michael) has a great game, but obviously I hope we end up getting the ‘W'," Mycah said.

