Oh, boy. Metea Valley’s Charlie Benesh puts change-up to good use against Waubonsie. ‘She trusts that it’s good.’

Her given name is Charlie Benesh, but her Metea Valley teammates call her “Chuck.”

“They did want a boy really bad,” Charlie said of her parents, Edward and Stephanie. “I like it. I don’t know a lot of girl Charlies and I think it’s unique.

“You obviously don’t meet a lot of girls who go by the name ‘Chuck’ either.”

The junior right-hander also throws a wicked change-up that often serves as her out pitch.

It was especially nasty Tuesday in a 9-3 DuPage Valley Conference victory at district rival Waubonsie Valley in Aurora.

“I think Chuck did a great job of mixing pitches and keeping them off-balance,” Metea coach Michaela Paprota said of her ace. “She throws basic stuff, it’s good, and she trusts that it’s good.

“Hitting her spots keeps you off-balance. Her buying into the plan and into what we’re doing is huge. Her confidence lifts her teammates and you see that leadership on the mound. Everybody thinks she’s gonna get everybody out.”

It sure seemed that way as Benesh retired 11 straight before an infield error and walk spoiled the perfect game. She finished with seven strikeouts and three walks in a six-hitter, all singles.

“I was aware of it — there was really good energy,” Benesh said. “My team was there to back me up. I was doing my job to the best of my ability, and as a pitcher, my job is to go out there, get outs, and get my team back in the dugout to go score more runs.”

Junior catcher Sydney Eakin led a 13-hit attack for the Mustangs (4-5, 2-0) with three singles and two RBIs against Waubonsie (3-8, 1-1).

“The past week, I’ve been really good at the plate in key situations,” Eakin said. “I’m just trying not to think about much, trying to get a base hit.

“Charlie’s straight change was strong (Tuesday). She hit her spots. She has good command of her fastball and change-up and throws in a curve occasionally. We stick with what’s working.”

Senior shortstop Genevieve Gonzales went 2-for-5, dropping her batting average to .667, and drove in two runs. Junior first baseman Elena Gonzalez added two hits and two RBIs. Junior third baseman Claire Desrosiers had two hits.

“Sydney has been super productive for us,” Paprota said of Eakin, who’s hitting .423. “She had a walk-off (Monday) against DeKalb. She’s always looking for great pitches, and I know she’s going to have a productive at-bat.

“She’s not gonna let pitches get by her and she’s going to try to hit the ball up the middle, which is what we need to get people base to base and get those runs in. She’s so calm and collected in the box and behind the plate.”

Benesh, who recently started working with pitching coach Jonathan Hon of Homer Glen, said she continues to gain confidence in her change-up.

“The more I throw it in games and to live hitters, the better I get it,” she said. “It’s definitely one of my favorite pitches, and if it’s working, I might as well throw it.”

Waubonsie coach Valerie Wood, who started five freshmen, said it’s been an up-and-down start highlighted by a come-from behind 6-4 win in eight innings over Oswego East.

“Charlie was definitely making us look a little silly up there at the plate,” Wood said. “You couldn’t tell when (the change-up) was coming, and then she got the speed up and kept us off-balance.”

Metea has 11 players back from last year’s team that went 13-18 and reached a regional final.

“We have an older team and already have that chemistry,” Benesh said. “We have a lot of strong athletes, consistent hitters and we’ve been consistent with our defense.

“We like to shut it down, don’t get stressed too much and we like to keep it really chill.”