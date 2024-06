Ogunleye claims first medal for Germany at European championships

German athlete Yemisi Ogunleye competes during the Women's High Jump Qualification Group A of the European Athletics Championships at the Olympic stadium. Michael Kappeler/dpa

Shot putter Yemisi Ogunleye claimed the first medal for Germany at the European athletics championships in Rome on Friday.

The 25-year-old threw 18.62 metres to finish third. Jessica Schilder threw 18.77m to claim gold and lead a one-two for Netherlands ahead of team-mate Jorinde Van Klinken.

Ogunleye has in her career also a silver medal from the 2024 world indoor championships.