O'Gorman tops Jefferson with late, game-winning touchdown

With just under 40 seconds to play, O’Gorman and Jefferson were tied 7-7, but the Knights were only 15 yards away from a game-winning touchdown. On 2nd and 9, Knights quarterback Hayden Groos took the snap, turned quickly to his right and found Ryland Satter, who ran it into the endzone and shrugged his shoulders in celebration.

Groos to Satter, 15 yard TD pass. O’Gorman lead 14-7. Only :32 to play #sdpreps pic.twitter.com/gskQDNdvV7 — Jonathan Fernandez (@JFERN31) September 30, 2023

“I was just amped up,” Satter said of his celebration after O’Gorman’s 14-7 win. “It feels great knowing that if we win out we'll probably have that two seed and we want that two seed.”

Satter followed that play up with a sack and forced fumble on the ensuing drive that effectively ended the game.

O’Gorman made the big plays down the stretch to come out on top in a matchup that will have massive playoff implications. Now, as Satter said, the Knights are in control of their own destiny. They win out, they get the two seed and land on the opposite side of the bracket as Lincoln, which could be huge for their chances to win the state championship.

Meanwhile Jefferson now looks to be locked into the three seed at best.

“We would have liked to get more yards and get more points, but you know, they're saying the same thing too,” O’Gorman coach Jayson Poppinga said after his team’s win. “They’re a really good team. They'd beat great teams already, too. So it was a huge win for us

"For our kids to keep battling all the way through the fourth quarter, just really proud of our offensive line handling pressure that they got tonight.”

Neither team scored on back-to-back drives meaning they both spent a lot of time punting and trying to make their way down the field.

“We got to finish our drives, we can't shoot ourselves in the foot,” Jefferson coach Vince Benedetto said of what separated the two teams before he gave credit to the victors. “I was very happy with our defense. You know, that's a team that had over 500 yards of offense last week, so our defense did some really good things. Offensively, we had a good game plan and there's just some things we didn't execute.”

The Knights struck first, with senior running back Maverick Jones running in a 16-yard touchdown. They entered halftime with a 7-0 lead.

The Cavs knotted things up with 5:34 left in the third quarter. After what looked like an eight yard run from Daevion Simonsen, Thomas Heiberger got into the end zone for the Cavaliers to tie the game at seven with a quarterback sneak.

O'Gorman will play Washington on Thursday at Howard Wood Field. Jefferson's next game will also take place at Howard Wood Field, but they'll play on Friday against Rapid City Stevens.

Jonathan Fernandez covers high school and college sports for the Argus Leader. Contact him at jfernandez1@argusleader.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JFERN31

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: O'Gorman tops Jefferson with late, game-winning touchdown, 14-7