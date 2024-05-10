O'Gorman snaps Mitchell softball's winning streak

May 9—MITCHELL — Mitchell softball's three-game winning streak came to a close in the Kernels' return to Cadwell Park on Thursday night.

After the Kernels led Sioux Falls O'Gorman 2-0 through four innings, the Knights posted a four-run fifth inning, proving the difference in a 6-3 Mitchell defeat.

The loss came despite a strong pitching effort from Rylee Jennings, who kept O'Gorman scoreless through the first four innings, and pitched all seven innings. However, the Knights got to Jennings in the fifth, when Samantha Fonder hit a go-ahead, three-RBI triple. O'Gorman would tack on another run in the inning off an error, then add three runs in the seventh.

The Kernels struck first with an RBI triple by Matteah Graves in the third inning, and in the fourth, Jennings helped her own cause with an RBI triple. Emma Hegg tacked on Mitchell's final run with an RBI double in the seventh.

Mitchell finished with five hits, including two from Hegg, who also walked and scored a run, and one each from Graves, Degen and Jennings. The hosts were unable to drum up a substantial rally against O'Gorman pitcher Mary Koch, who pitched all seven innings and struck out five batters.

Mitchell (6-8) returns to action at 6 p.m. Friday in a home game against Brandon Valley.