O'Gorman football starting quarterback Hayden Groos ready for his moment after years of waiting

Hayden Groos (7) is set to take over as O'Gorman's starting quarterback in 2023.

During a windy and warm afternoon practice at McEneaney Field, O’Gorman football’s new starting quarterback Hayden Groos zipped passes to his teammates during passing drills.

He’d told himself many times he’d be the one picking up where record-setting quarterback Bennett Dannenbring left off after graduation. It's a moment Groos has been waiting for, for years, and today, in his white practice jersey with a blue number seven emblazoned on the front, he looks ready for it.

“I was always set on being quarterback my whole life,” Groos said Wednesday before practice. “Now that I’m going to get my chance after waiting, there’s nothing more I could ask for.”

Groos separated himself as the best candidate to succeed Dannenbring early in fall camp by being the clear leader of the senior class, O’Gorman football coach Jayson Poppinga said. It also helped that he played quarterback during his time in junior high. The 14th-year coach said he has confidence in Groos in part because he started at safety last season, so he knows the Friday night lights won’t be too bright for him.

Hayden Groos (7) listens to the coach at O'Gorman High School in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

The quarterback Groos is replacing would cast a shadow over anyone. Dannenbring is a giant in Knights history. He totaled 5,169 passing yards and 52 touchdown passes in his O’Gorman career and holds almost every school passing record, according to Poppinga.

“It’s going to be hard to fill his shoes,” Groos said. “But that's not something I'm looking to do.”

Instead of trying to be the second coming of Dannenbring, Groos will continue to be himself, playing his own game. He has been playing quarterback his whole life, after all. And he also learned from Dannenbring in the three years he was sitting, waiting to take command of the offense.

Groos said Dannenbring was a great role model who helped him improve his quarterback skills. Dannenbring saw Groos play quarterback at the JV level and taught him how to read the field better, how to throw properly and how to get the ball out quickly when pressure came.

Hayden Groos (7) throws a football during practice at O'Gorman High School in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

The two grew close over their three years as teammates and still stay in touch. Groos said his former teammate has been nothing but supportive since he found out Groos would be the one taking over the starting quarterback position.

This year, Groos is hoping to lead the Knights further than Dannenbring, who fell just short in the state semifinals during both of his years as the starting signal-caller.

“I just want to win every week that we can and make the championship,” Groos said. “If I don't get any calls (from college coaches), that's fine. It doesn't really matter to me at all. I don't need to break any (records) … I'm really just excited to win.”

O’Gorman opens the season against Brandon Valley in the Dakota Bowl on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Jonathan Fernandez covers high school and college sports for the Argus Leader. Contact him at jfernandez@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JFERN31

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: O'Gorman starting QB ready for his moment after years of waiting