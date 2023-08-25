O'Gorman, Brandon Valley football ready for the Dakota Bowl, a special night for the community

On Wednesday afternoon, O’Gorman High School held a press conference on the third floor of Cherapa Place to promote the Dakota Bowl football game between Brandon Valley and the Knights.

With both teams only a couple days away from their season opener, their hopes of winning the Class 11AAA state championship are reasonably at an all-time high. It was fitting that only a few feet away from Cherapa Place is the Arc of Dreams, a tribute to the dreamers of past and present while acting as an inspiration for future ones to take a leap of faith.

Both Brandon Valley and O’Gorman have a realistic shot at winning the Class 11AAA state championship. O’Gorman went 9-2 last season and returns players at key positions while the Lynx return both major talent from injury and are one of the teams with the most returning starters in the class.

O'Gorman football players tackle each other during practice at O'Gorman High School in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

But on Saturday, both sides will be playing in a game that has a decades-long tradition, 45 years to be exact. The two sides will play in an atmosphere that O'Gorman football coach Jayson Poppinga called “second to none."

Brandon Valley football coach Matt Christensen, who used to drive out for the Dakota Bowl from Yankton in the late 90s, said the game is all about celebrating the youth and community.

Poppinga has been a part of the game for seven years and said what stays with him is what he sees when he looks up to the stands.

O'Gorman football coach Jayson Poppinga talking to players during practice at O'Gorman High School in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

“The impressive part of it is you look up in the stands, and you know that people can’t find a seat to come watch a bunch of high school kids run around on the football field,” Poppinga said. “That's just something special and special to our kids, for coaches, and, you know, ultimately to our whole community.”

But of course, the main event will be what happens on the gridiron between two of the top teams in the state. For the Lynx, Christensen said the main challenge will be remaining poised in a raucous environment.

Navarro Schunke (74) high fives another player at Brandon Valley High School in Brandon, South Dakota on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. Schunke holds scholarship offers from two SEC schools: Auburn and Tennessee.

“We're going to have to ride the momentum with maturity,” Christensen said. “If you get too high, you forget your job. You forget your job, you forget your role, and if you don't handle adversity very well, you can let one bad play stack into two, three.”

The Knights will have to contend with Brandon Valley’s humongous front line, which will present its own challenge.

“We're going to have to be able to stop the run in order to win and then it's a matter of which team makes the fewest mistakes,” Poppinga said. “If we're able to stop their best game and they're able to stop ours, it'll be a chess match on the coaches as far as what can you get to to get things done and that'll be the fun part of the game and at the end of the game, we'll find out what team obviously was the better team.”

O’Gorman will host the Lynx for the Dakota Bowl at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 at McEnaney Field.

