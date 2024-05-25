Ogle named Godley head baseball coach

May 24—Ben Ogle has been named the new head coach for the Godley Wildcat baseball team.

Ogle is currently on the Wildcat coaching staff, having served as a varsity assistant coach since 2013. During his tenure, the team was a regional finalist in both 2016 and 2017 and was a state semi-finalist in 2018. This year, the Wildcats advanced to the regional quarterfinals.

"We were very impressed with Coach Ogle's experience and desire to build on a very successful baseball program," Superintendent Rich Dear said. "Coach Ogle has been a great asset to Godley High School, and we know he will continue to provide great leadership in both the classroom and baseball field."

Having begun his teaching and coaching career in Clifton, Ogle was the varsity head baseball coach there in 2012 before coming to Godley. He taught eighth-grade science at Godley Middle School before moving to the high school to teach biology, integrated physics and chemistry, principles of technology, and environmental systems.

Ogle is a 2005 graduate of GHS. A graduate of Howard Payne University in Brownwood, Ogle earned a bachelor's degree in exercise and sports studies. He was a four-year letterman on the college baseball team.

His wife, Whitney, teaches at GMS. The couple has three children.