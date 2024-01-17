Oghene and Cam Brown combine for 46 points in ACM win

Jan. 17—NORTH EAST — Tyson Oghene and Cam Brown combined for 46 of Allegany College of Maryland's 84 points in the Trojans' 84-78 win over Cecil on Saturday.

Oghene was the game's leading scorer with 24 points for the Trojans (14-2, 9-0 NJCAA Region 20).

Oghene scored 15 points in the second half and finished the game with four rebounds and two assists.

Brown scored 14 of his 22 points in the first half. He finished 10 of 13 at the free throw line and also had six assists, three steals and three rebounds.

Ron Brown added 12 points, six rebounds and a steal.

Lamont Jones scored eight of his 10 points in the second half and added five rebounds in the game.

The Seahawks (4-14, 0-6 Region 20) were led by their bench who produced three of Cecil's five scorers in double figures.

Jermaine Goodwyn and Mikhail Falko each scored 13 points. Falko added eight rebounds, a steal and a block.

Jaiden Guy scored 11 points with seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block.

Marcus Edmond had 10 points with five rebounds.

The Trojans led 43-41 at halftime and outscored the Seahawks 41-37 in the second half.

Allegany heads to Keyser, West Virginia to play area foe WVU Potomac State College on Wednesday at 7 p.m.