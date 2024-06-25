OGC Nice Join Como In The Race To Sign Ex Juventus Star After Inter Milan Loan Ends

OGC Nice Join Como In The Race To Sign Ex Juventus Star After Inter Milan Loan Ends

Ligue 1 side OGC Nice are ready to rival Como to sign Emil Audero with the goalkeeper’s loan spell at Inter Milan ending.

This according to today’s print edition of Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, via FCInterNews.

27-year-old former Juventus and Venezia goalkeeper was at Inter over the season just gone.

The Italian made a total of six appearances for the Nerazzurri. Four of these came in Serie A, whilst one was in the Champions League and one in the Coppa Italia.

Audero arrived to be the backup to Yann Sommer last summer, as the Swiss also came in from Bayern Munich.

In that respect, Audero more or less fulfilled his remit.

The 27-year-old played a couple of matches whilst Sommer had been absent with injury.

Meanwhile, Audero also got a couple chances even whilst Sommer was available.

Nice Rival Como To Sign Emil Audero After Inter Loan Ends

When Inter signed Audero last summer, they did so on a one-season loan deal.

However, that loan deal also contained the option for the Nerazzurri to make the deal a permanent basis.

The purchase option was for a €7 million fee.

However, the Nerazzurri are not inclined to sign Audero. Rather, they have other plans in goal.

Reports indicate that Inter want to sign a young keeper who can back up Sommer in the short term, but then take over as the first-choice keeper in the longer term.

And Inter don’t see Audero as that keeper.

Rather, the Nerazzurri are reportedly close to sealing a deal for Genoa keeper Josep Martinez.

Therefore, the question of where Audero will be playing his football next season has come up.

Como have been very keen to make the 27-year-old their new starting keeper after winning promotion to Serie A.

But according to Tuttosport, OGC Nice are also keen to bring Audero to the French top flight. They have also registered their interest in the keeper.