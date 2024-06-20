‘OGC Nice could be very complimentary to Manchester United’ – Jim Ratcliffe believes multi-club model will benefit both clubs

Jim Ratcliffe believes that a multi-club model will greatly benefit Manchester United in the long term, despite the club running into a complication over their pursuit of OGC Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

Under the revised multi-club regulations, UEFA have blocked United’s pursuit of the Nice defender. Todibo had been a long-term target for the English side, but it has been reported that they will be unable to secure his signature this summer.

INEOS’s ownership of both the Premier League and Ligue 1 side has created a problem as both clubs have qualified for the Europa League next year. Under the revised regulations, transfers between shared ownership will be blocked if both clubs are in the same competition.

Jim Ratcliffe: ‘Use Nice as a conduit to Manchester United’

Regardless of this wrinkle in Manchester United’s transfer plans, Ratcliffe believes that INEOS’s shared ownership will only create positives down the line for both clubs. Speaking to Bloomberg, the founder and chairman of the chemical company stated “I think Nice could be very complimentary to United for two reasons.”

He explained, “‘One, you can blood younger players in Nice better than at United. Occasionally you get a Kobbie Mainoo but it can be harder to blood player at United and that would obviously be of benefit to Nice.”

Before concluding, “‘Secondly, because of Brexit, it’s quite difficult to contact the younger generational talents in Europe but Nice can do that. So if there’s a fantastic 15-year-old in France we can sign him up to Nice and use them as a conduit to United later on.’

GFFN | Nick Hartland