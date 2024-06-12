OGC Nice could sell €5m-rated Jordan Lotomba

According to a report from Foot Mercato, OGC Nice could sell Swiss international Jordan Lotomba (25) this summer, with the right-back entering the final year of his contract.

There has been a lot of movement at right-back in the past year at Nice. Youcef Atal began the season as first choice but after sharing an anti-semitic post on social media back in October, he was suspended by the league and the club. He did not pull on a Nice shirt again before departing in the winter. To compensate, Le Gym brought in Valentin Rosier on loan, however, he never truly worked his way to full fitness. He will therefore return to Besiktas upon the expiry of his loan deal.

Lotomba, by default, found himself as first-choice at Nice towards the end of the season, however, he too could now leave the club. The Swiss international had a mediocre campaign, notching up 28 appearances in Ligue 1, however, it was not enough for him to earn his place in the Switzerland squad for Euro 2024.

He is being tracked by teams in the Bundesliga, according to Foot Mercato. Augsburg and Hoffenheim are very interested in the right-back but there is also interest from unnamed clubs in Italy, England and Spain. With just one year remaining on his deal, Nice will ask for between €5-7m for Lotomba.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle