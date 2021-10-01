Ogbonnia Okoronkwo expected to make season debut vs. Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams designated Ogbonnia Okoronkwo to return from injured reserve this week, which comes at the perfect time after Justin Hollins suffered a pectoral injury that will sideline him for 8-10 weeks. That doesn’t mean Okoronkwo has been added to the active roster, but the Rams are expected to make that move before Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

Sean McVay said Friday that the anticipation is for Okoronkwo to make his debut this weekend, as long as everything checks out at Friday’s practice.

“I think so. That’s the anticipation,” he said of whether Okoronkwo will play. “Haven’t made that (decision) for sure, but as long as things go according to plan at today’s practice, I expect that to be a move where we’re expecting him to play unless something changes in the meantime.”

Okoronkwo began the year on injured reserve due to a stinger. That forced him to miss the first three games of the season, but his return is a big lift for the Rams pass rush with Hollins out.

He’ll get to rotate in at right outside linebacker with Terrell Lewis, who played a career-high 34 snaps in the Rams’ win against the Bucs on Sunday.

