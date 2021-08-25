Ogbonnia Okoronkwo dealing with stinger issue

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo is entering his fourth NFL season, but he’s played just 20 games in his first three years. Injuries have been a major issue for the former Oklahoma pass rusher, ranging from an elbow fracture last year to a hamstring issue in 2019 to a foot injury as a rookie in 2018.

Now, he’s dealing with a stinger. Sean McVay said after practice Tuesday that Okoronkwo was sidelined by a stinger after his shoulder was bothering him, causing the training staff to check him out.

“He was having some stinger issues, so he’s getting that checked out,” McVay said. “No, he’s just dealing with some things. His shoulder was bothering him a little bit and so, he was getting checked out today.”

That’s not good news for the fourth-year player. He’s already fighting for a roster spot with Justin Lawler, Chris Garrett, Terrell Lewis and others, but he’s going to struggle to make it if he can’t stay on the field. In his 20 games with the Rams, he’s only recorded 2.5 sacks and hit the quarterback seven times, making a total of 19 tackles.

He has potential as a pass rusher, with a killer spin move that he’s shown before, but Okoronkwo must find a way to stay healthy and compete every day.

