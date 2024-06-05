Ogbonna to depart West Ham

[Getty Images]

West Ham United have confirmed that long-serving centre-back Angelo Ogbonna will leave the club after his contract expires at the end of June.

The 36-year-old defender will depart after nine years with the Hammers, making 249 appearances since joining from Juventus in July 2015.

Ogbonna scored 13 goals for the club and made an appearance from the bench in the club's historic Europa Conference League final victory in 2023.

Third-choice goalkeeper Joseph Anang will also be leaving the club on 30 June, having been in more than 30 first-team matchday squads during his time in east London without making an appearance.

West Ham confirmed that they remain in talks with Ben Johnson and Divin Mubama regarding potential new contracts, while it was announced earlier on Wednesday that left-back Aaron Cresswell had signed a new one-year deal.