Ogbo Okoronkwo heads to Houston after agreeing on a contract with the Texans

The last few months have been very kind to former Oklahoma Sooners edge rusher Ogbo Okoronkwo. He has forever cemented his place in NFL history by winning a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams and he will now get to play in his hometown with the Houston Texans.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network Okoronkwo has agreed to a contract with the Texans on the second day of NFL Free Agency.

The #Texans agreed to terms with former #Rams OLB Ogbo Okoronkwo, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2022

According to the Houston Chronicle’s John McClain, Okoronkwo took a one-year deal with the Texans.

Texans agree to one-year deal with former Rams DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, a Houston native from Alief Taylor High School. Should add deep in DL. Had 2 sacks and 6 QB hits last season when he earned a Super Bowl ring. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) March 15, 2022

Okoronkwo has a much better shot to showcase himself in Houston and will almost assuredly get more snaps if healthy. Out from behind some high-level pass rushers like Von Miller, Leonard Floyd, and Dante Fowler Jr. Okoronkwo will have a chance to shine. His injury history has also played a factor in his lack of snaps. He’s only played in 33 games across four seasons and missed his entire rookie season due to injury.

Okoronkwo, 26, was selected in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL draft by the Rams. In 2021, he appeared in 13 games and recorded two sacks, 15 tackles, and two forced fumbles.

With a Super Bowl ring on its way, Okoronkwo can focus on getting healthy and proving himself worthy of a major payday if he’s able to take another step forward this season in Houston.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.