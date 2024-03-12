OG Michael Dunn and Browns reportedly refuse to part ways

Not much of an NFL rumor here as free agency continues, offensive guard Michael Dunn will return to the Cleveland Browns. How sure are we? His agent is the one who broke the news.

Dunn has been a valuable depth piece along Cleveland’s offensive line, who has stepped in and started games each of the last three seasons (six starts in total). This will be his fifth season with the Browns as he has become a beloved member of the team. The Browns have valued depth along their offensive line since general manager Andrew Berry took over, and it does not look like that is going to change this year.

With Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller, and Michael Dunn all still under contract in Cleveland, it is hard to find a better group of guards around the league. If one of the starters goes down again this year, it’s relieving to know that Dunn is still in the building to step up.

