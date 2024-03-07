OG Anunoby takes huge step toward Knicks return, Jalen Brunson back at practice

The Knicks have been playing with 20 percent of their regular starting lineup recently due to injuries, but reinforcements could be coming soon.

OG Anunoby has taken a huge step toward a return, with him going through contact drills and playing five-on-five, head coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters on Thursday.

Thibodeau classified Anunoby's status as "day-to-day," but noted that he hasn't yet been fully cleared to play.

Anunoby, who is working his way back after minor elbow surgery, last played on Jan. 27.

Meanwhile, Jalen Brunson participated in most of practice on Thursday.

Thibodeau noted that the Knicks aren't yet sure what Brunson's injury designation will be ahead of Friday's game against the Orlando Magic.

Brunson is dealing with a knee contusion that he suffered against the Cleveland Cavaliers this past Sunday.

Playing without Brunson, Anunoby, Julius Randle, and Mitchell Robinson, the Knicks were running on fumes earlier this week during their loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

