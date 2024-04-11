How OG Anunoby can step up for Knicks offensively in the NBA playoffs

The Knicks have locked up their third playoff appearance in the Leon Rose-Tom Thibodeau era, but it’s the first they’ll compete in without Julius Randle, whose emergence into a perennial All-NBA player helped lead this franchise back into relevance.

Picking up the slack will be Brunson, who has carried the offensive load for over two months now, averaging 31.1 points and seven assists on 47.6 shooting from the field and 36.3 from deep. His teammates stepped up too, but the postseason is extra restrictive on offenses. And come crunch time in the later games, the Knicks will need someone other than Brunson who can create a bucket.

New York may have acquired OG Anunoby for his defense, but he could be the X-factor that gives the Knicks' offense some juice when they really need it. He’s only averaging 14.4 points a game as a Knick, never eclipsing 17.1 over a season in his career, but has the tools to contribute much more.

Earlier in his Raptors career, fans and staff hoped Anunoby would be a future Kawhi Leonard, starting as an elite 3-and-D player who elevates their offense into a higher tier. That never fully came to fruition, but we see the flashes that spurred that optimism.

Anunoby’s physical attributes are off the charts, giving him an immediate edge on either side of the ball, and his reliable shooting touch suggests he can convert more than just standstill threes. He’s no advanced ball-handler, but drives strong and has a couple finishing moves, counters, and even a step-back mid-range jumper.

We’ve seen him put these things together for consecutive games given the opportunity and health. He averaged over 20 points for month-long stretches early in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, and scored 72 points over three straight games his last playoffs.

That kind of contribution would be pivotal to this Knicks team given their reliance on Brunson and the overwhelming coverage that’s going to be thrown his way in the postseason. Their highest per-game scorers since Randle’s injury have been Donte DiVincenzo and Miles McBride, who have played far beyond expectations but may need some help.

How can the Knicks maximize Anunoby’s offense in the playoffs? His recent 24-point outburst against the Bulls suggests he’s beginning to knock the rust off after coming back from his re-aggravated elbow injury, and provides insights into answering that question.

On New York’s opening play, Brunson zoomed into the paint to set up Chicago into thinking he’d come off perimeter screens, but screened Anunoby on a cut instead, leading to a spinning lay-up finish.

Anunoby was getting accustomed to and implemented into the Knicks playbook soon before he got injured, but using Brunson as a screener and/or decoy to open up easy scores for Anunoby is a new evolution of that -- one New York can use going forward.

On another play, Anunoby and Brunson ran an impromptu inverted pick-and-roll, with Brunson screening for Anunoby. OG isn’t very cerebral as the ball-handler on picks, but this twist confused the defense enough to open up a lane for a slam.

The Knicks will have to be tricky in these ways to get Anunoby easy scores over the course of a playoff series. He’ll get his open threes and dunks off cuts as they come, and it would be nice to mix up some self-created post ups and off-dribble scores, but it’s likely how much the Knicks can squeeze out of the plays in between that will drive his scoring output.

We’ve seen some sets once used to get RJ Barrett to his strong hand going downhill repurposed for Anunoby to success. Having him screen for Brunson when defenses blitz would let him operate 4-on-3 out of the short roll -- a scary proposition with how ferociously he can attack the rim with room.

Utilizing these different sets to generate offense for Anunoby could help him get in a strong enough rhythm to tap into more of his self-creation, which would go a long way in alleviating some of Brunson’s burden. If the Knicks want to make a deep postseason run without one of their key stars, they’ll need big performances from the rest of their roster, and Anunoby has the potential to deliver.