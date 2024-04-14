OG Anunoby gets the And-1

OG Anunoby is out due to a post-surgical flare-up in his right elbow, and it’s unclear when he’ll be able to return.
The New York Knicks go into the NBA playoffs as the Eastern Conference's No. 2 seed after a 120–119 win over the Chicago Bulls, coupled with the Milwaukee Bucks losing to the Orlando Magic.
Woods has never posted a higher score, but he is committed to playing in all four majors this year.
Scheffler was the runaway pre-tournament favorite and birdied No. 18 on Saturday to take the solo lead.
The new female track uniform looked noticeably skimpy at the bottom in one picture, which social media seized upon.
Victor Wembanyama's rookie NBA season is finished. The San Antonio Spurs will sit him in Sunday's regular-season finale. Where does his first season rank among the league's greats?
Strider made only two starts this season before suffering the injury.
International basketball prospect Alex Sarr declared for the 2024 NBA Draft. Playing this season for Perth in Australia's National Basketball League, Sarr is projected as a No. 1 overall selection.
The Nuggets suddenly need some help if they want the No. 1 seed.
Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa and Scottie Scheffler hold a three-way tie for the lead at the midway point of the Masters.
Tiger Woods made his 24th consecutive cut at the Masters, setting a new record.
It's hard to find a good starting linebacker these days, which may make these guys all the more worthy of a dice roll come the NFL Draft.
Iverson didn't get a life-size statue. Charles Barkley and Wilt Chamberlain didn't either.
The 2025 season will encompass 24 races and begin two weeks later than the 2024 season did.
Where will the most hyped college stars land? How WNBA-ready are the international prospects? Who helped themselves during the NCAA tournament? And what unexpected surprises could be in store? Let’s dig in.
The WNBA’s best will be ready and waiting for the likely No. 1 overall selection. And by the time Clark’s rookie season is done, she will have played almost non-stop for a calendar year.
There's a couple Day 1 prospects in the estimation of Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice, and decent depth beyond that.
There's no first-round stud this year, but plenty of guys with varying skill sets teams can plug in right away.
Keep up with all of the action from Augusta National on Friday here with Yahoo Sports.
Here are the latest updates on the landscape, including magic numbers, relevant tiebreakers and the stakes for Friday's slate of games.