OG Anunoby with a dunk vs the Miami Heat

OG Anunoby (Toronto Raptors) with a dunk vs the Miami Heat, 02/24/2021
Will Brady's knee impact his preparation for next season?
Bucs GM Jason Licht said on Tuesday that a Brady extension is "a possibility."
In the wake of the Minnesota Timberwolves controversial head-coaching hire of Toronto Raptors assistant Chris Finch, the NBCA issued a rebuke of the process in a statement on Wednesday.
LeBron James hushed self-preservation narratives Monday night following the Lakers' latest overtime loss in which the Los Angeles All-Star played more than 40 minutes for the fourth time in February. James, 36, is averaging 38.2 minutes per game this month and played 43 minutes in Monday's 127-124 OT loss to the Washington Wizards. "I think this whole narrative of 'LeBron needs more rest' or I should take more rest or I should take time here, it's become a lot bigger than what it actually is," James said.
Sacramento Kings rookie Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 44% from 3-point range to lead all rookies.
Should Devin Booker be an All-Star? If so, who should get cut?
The NBA announced its reserves for the 2021 All-Star Game on Tuesday, as selected by the league's coaches.
Bradley Beal scored 33 points and Russell Westbrook added 32 on Monday as the visiting Washington Wizards rallied for a 127-124 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Lakers for their first five-game winning streak in three years. Westbrook, who added 14 rebounds and nine assists, made a shot inside and was fouled with 11.6 seconds remaining in overtime to put the Wizards up three points. Rui Hachimura scored 15 points and Robin Lopez added 13 off the bench as the Wizards improved to 2-0 to open a four-game road trip against Western Conference teams.
The NBA announced its list of 14 All-Star reserves for this year's game in Atlanta on March 7. There were perhaps more deserving candidates this year than ever before, which means there were plenty of worthy candidates left out.
DeMarcus Cousins is soon to be a free agent as the Houston Rockets prepare to waive the center as early as Tuesday, according to multiple reports. Cousins is Houston's leading rebounder (7.6 per game) and is averaging a career-low 9.6 points. The Rockets intend to return to a "small ball" lineup with Christian Wood coming back from an ankle injury.
The play of Washington's superstar backcourt isn't the only thing fueling the Wizards' five-game win streak.
Official Josh Tiven didn't like how Redick passed him the ball after a whistle.
The Timberwolves have replaced Ryan Saunders after a league-worst 7-24 start.
Valdez poured his heart into making himself a better, more complete fighter with Reynoso and it showed.
Bojan Bogdanovic (Utah Jazz) with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets, 02/22/2021
A sign at the entrance to Daytona International Speedway warned spectators the Confederate flag was not welcome on property. Its presence, NASCAR wrote, “runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment.” Pass through the tunnel and onto the sprawling grounds and not a single Confederate flag was flying over the campsites.
Daniil Medvedev reached the final in Melbourne on the back of a 20-match winning streak but was beaten in straight sets by Djokovic, who clinched his 18th Grand Slam crown. The Serb's triumph means 15 of the last 16 majors have been won by Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal.
Josh Norris scored in the third round of a shootout to give the Ottawa Senators a 5-4 win over the visiting Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. The result wasn't without controversy, as the Canadiens thought they had scored the winning goal with three seconds left in regulation. Brendan Gallagher redirected a Ben Chiarot point shot past goalie Matt Murray, but after a video review, officials waved off the play after ruling that Gallagher interfered with Murray prior to the shot.
"Hell yes," Newton said about a potential return to New England.
Denny Hamlin has won the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Hamlin, the NASCAR Cup Series points leader, will start his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota from the pole position with Joey Logano in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford sharing […]