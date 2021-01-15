OG Anunoby with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets
OG Anunoby (Toronto Raptors) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 01/14/2021
OG Anunoby (Toronto Raptors) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 01/14/2021
Charles Barkley got his wish. James Harden is a Brooklyn Net and teammates with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
Harden's former teammates in Houston are winners.
"I think the pressure is higher than ever in New England in terms of who the next quarterback is going to be."
The Rockets might not be done dealing after trading James Harden, and the Celtics might be interested in what they have to offer.
Brazil's federal police arrested Argentine golfer Ángel Cabrera on Thursday for extradition to his homeland to face charges for several crimes allegedly committed from 2016 to last year, two officers said. Cabrera, who won both Masters and U.S. Open championships, was on Interpol's red code list. Police said in a statement that the arrest was made in an upper class area of Rio de Janeiro, without announcing the suspect's name.
“It's not a level playing field. It's unacceptable."
The statistic about Charlotte rookie LaMelo Ball that stuns teammate Terry Rozier.
The Detroit Lions showed their inability to hire the NFL's top candidates by hiring Brad Holmes, who was down the list of the LA Rams' hierarchy.
Mac Jones joins five other quarterbacks in the firt-round of the 2021 NFL Draft class, but the Bears skip taking a quarterback despite a huge need in favor of shoring up an area of weakness.
Stephen A. Smith no longer thinks Kyrie Irving is worth the trouble for the Brooklyn Nets.
Trevor Lawrence has to be considered the favorite, even with Meyer's obvious ties to Ohio State.
You've never seen Jon Jones like this before.
After hitting a no-look triple against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, Lakers forward LeBron James credited Warriors guard Steph Curry.
Three anonymous Dolphins players weren't impressed with Tua Tagovailoa's first season.
When Leonard Fournette suddenly found himself out of work, one of the first people who reached out to the former Jacksonville Jaguars running back was Tom Brady. The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback thought he'd be a nice addition to a talented group of playmakers being assembled around him in Tampa Bay. ''I knew I could come in and help the team out,'' Fournette said, reflecting on his surprise release by the Jaguars in early September and getting an opportunity to restart his career with a team with championship aspirations.
“I think there’s been a waking of Bill in terms of 2020."
The centerpiece of the Rockets' return in the James Harden trade: Victor Oladipo.
Nikola Jokic scored 18 of his 23 points in the second half to help Denver overcome Stephen Curry's sharp shooting as the Nuggets held off the Golden State Warriors 114-104 on Thursday night. Jokic also had 14 rebounds and 10 assists for his 46th career triple-double. The big man entered averaging a triple-double and leading the NBA in assists.
“Next week personal,” Hunt said, referring to the Chiefs. “Next week personal. Let’s go.” It shouldn’t be a vendetta for the talented RB.
A look at the four Seattle Seahawks players who are set to become restricted free agents at the start of the new league year this spring.