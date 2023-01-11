OG Anunoby with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets
OG Anunoby (Toronto Raptors) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 01/10/2023
OG Anunoby (Toronto Raptors) with a first basket of the game vs the Charlotte Hornets, 01/12/2023
Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley didn't hold back in their criticism of Ben Simmons after he scored zero points in the Nets' loss to the Celtics on Thursday night.
Luka hit a step-back 3 to force overtime — then did it again to force double overtime.
The Warriors will never forget the night they played at the Alamodome.
An anonymous Arizona Cardinals teammate said 'it was like they created a monster' after Kyler Murray signed his huge contract extension with the team.
The Lakers are looking for more size while Davis remains out.
Derek Carr may have just played his last game with the Las Vegas Raiders. What other NFL teams could the 31-year-old QB find himself with in 2023?
The Warriors have reached the halfway point of the 2022-23 NBA season. NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson takes a look at a few areas of concern for the Dubs as they look to defend their latest championship title.
Russell Westbrook scored 28, LeBron James had 24, and the Lakers' five-game winning was ended in the 119-115 double overtime loss to the Mavericks.
Lakers fans may have to wait a bit for that trade that will make their team elite once again.
LeBron James hasn't exploded over the Lakers' circumstances this season, though he certainly has had plenty of reasons to vent.
Amazon is paying the NFL $1 billion a year to stream TNF games on Prime Video.
One of the top small forwards in the recruiting class of 2024 has revealed his top five schools.
The fact the 49ers have kept winning with rookie Brock Purdy is a testament to Jimmy Garoppolo, says Christian McCaffrey.
MSU basketball heads to Illinois on Friday night for a big-time conference battle-- here's what you need to know for this matchup between the Spartans and Fighting Illini
Garrett Riley's move to Clemson weakens the Horned Frogs in 2023.
All-Star, MVP and playoff races are taking shape at the midway point in the NBA season.
A roundup of national predictions on the Super Wild Card playoff game between Dallas and Tampa Bay on Monday
Steph Curry is one of five Warriors players to receive enough votes to crack the top-10 amongWestern Conference guards and frontcourt players.
Shane Lowry has warned the United States that Europe have the “best two players in the world” and vowed to ensure that the blue-and-gold team’s chances of continuing their remarkable home Ryder Cup run will not rest simply on the garlanded duo.