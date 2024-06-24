OG Anunoby declines player option with Knicks, will be an unrestricted free agent

As expected, OG Anunoby has declined to exercise the 2024-25 player option on his contract and will be an unrestricted free agent.

The Knicks enter the free agency period hoping to bring back both Anunoby and Isaiah Hartenstein, with re-signing Anunoby a high priority. But they know they will likely have strong competition for both players.

Anunoby, 26, is expected to draw interest from several teams, including the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers enter free agency with $50 million-plus in cap space and can be aggressive in their pursuit of Anunoby.

The Knicks can offer Anunoby as much as $245 million over five years. The Sixers – or any other opposing team – can offer Anunoby as much as $182 million over four years.

Philadelphia has also been interested in Clippers forward Paul George. If the Sixers miss out on George, they would have plenty of money to offer Anunoby.

The Knicks in late December traded RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and an early second-round pick to Toronto for Anunoby. The move paid immediate dividends. The club went 26-5 with a healthy Anunoby in the lineup (combined playoffs and regular season).

They also won 12 of their first 14 games with Anunoby in the lineup; he elevated New York defensively, shot well from the perimeter, and proved to be an effective cutter on offense.

But Anunoby missed the next 18 games due to a shoulder injury that required surgery.

In total, Anunoby missed 27 regular-season games due to that injury. He also suffered a hamstring injury in the Knicks’ second-round series loss to Indiana. New York led the series, 2-0, at the time. They lost three of four games during Anunoby’s absence. (He attempted to return for the deciding Game 7 but was clearly hobbled by the injury. He played the first five minutes of the Knicks’ 21-point loss to Indiana.)

The injuries highlighted Anunoby’s importance to New York. But they also put a spotlight on Anunoby’s lengthy injury history.

Anunoby has missed 20 or more games in three different seasons. It will be interesting to see if teams look to include games-played incentives in their offers to Anunoby.

If he’d exercised his player option, Anunoby could have inked a four-year, $117 million extension with the Knicks.

He will almost certainly earn more than that as a free agent.