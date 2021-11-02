OG Anunoby Beast-mode & What to do w/ Boucher?

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

With fantasy outlooks fluctuating on a daily basis, Ryan Knaus (@ryanknaus) and Jared Johnson (@Jae_Tha_Truth) take a look at dozens of players and topics around the NBA.

OG Anunoby and Miles Bridges continue to shine in breakout seasons, plus Gary Trent Jr. leads the NBA in steals and Al Horford leads the NBA in blocks.

But with Damian Lillard slumping and Chris Boucher nearly out of the Raptors' rotation, it's not all good news in Tuesday's edition of Roundball Stew.

You can find the episode on Spotify, on Apple Podcasts, or wherever you listen.

Editor’s Note: Play for FREE! Download the NBC Sports Predictor app, make picks and win huge, weekly jackpots. Get started here!