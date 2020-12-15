OG Anunoby with an alley oop vs the Charlotte Hornets
OG Anunoby (Toronto Raptors) with an alley oop vs the Charlotte Hornets, 12/14/2020
OG Anunoby (Toronto Raptors) with an alley oop vs the Charlotte Hornets, 12/14/2020
Baker Mayfield's Hail Mary pass to close out the first half on Monday night was the longest throw recorded in an NFL game, per Pro Football Focus.
Charles Barkley makes the case that the Rockets should send James Harden to the Nets without trying to get Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving.
The Canadian has been targeted by online trolls with his club’s president strongly condemning the abuse
Kyrie Irving continues to catch heat from the national media -- most recently from Basketball Hall of Fame forward Charles Barkley.
Like his teammates, Oubre is impressed with the size and athleticism that Wiseman has displayed so far in training camp.
Take a look as Tiger Woods and son Charlie swing side by side on the range ahead of the PNC Championship.
The Raiders will have a new defensive coordinator in Rod Marinelli for Thursday Night Football. They won’t have offensive coordinator Greg Olson, who is out because of COVID-19 protocols. Rookie receiver Henry Ruggs is on the COVID-19 list and out, and the Raiders already had ruled out four defensive starters. Safety Johnathan Abram (concussion), defensive [more]
Jaromir Jagr’s Stanley Cup rings are older than the average NHL player, FYI.
The Celtics have the means to improve their roster prior to the NBA trade deadline thanks to their $28.5 million trade exception. So, which players should they pursue?
The Tar Heels will head to the Orange Bowl as long as the ACC gets both Clemson and Notre Dame in the playoff.
Natalie Gulbis says she wasn't aware of the response her sponsor invitation into this week's CME Group Tour Championship had created.
Yes, the same super-max extension worth more than $228 million that Giannis Antetokounmpo just signed.
Charles Barkley does not want the Philadelphia 76ers trading for Houston Rockets star James Harden.
Washington has added a former Pro Bowl RB to its practice squad, a source tells NBC Sports Washington.
A small update on Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow.
LAS VEGAS (AP) -- The Los Angeles Chargers will have starting receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams active for a division showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Q: We recently moved next to a golf course, and an errant ball broke one of our windows. We called the clubhouse, but they did not want to help. Are we on the hook to pay for a new window? — Holly A: Living on a golf course means living with golf balls. While the golfer who broke your window should own up and take responsibility, she is not legally responsible for the damage if she was ...
Dave Roberts isn't sure whether third baseman Justin Turner or former All-Star pitcher David Price will play with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2021. Turner became a free agent in October after the Dodgers won the World Series for the first time since 1988. ''What Justin does on the field, in the clubhouse and community, he's one of the Dodger greats.
When the Jets selected Sam Darnold with the third pick in 2018 NFL Draft, Gang Green looked to be acquiring their next face of the franchise for hopefully the next decade-plus.
The College Football Playoff Committee has really done it this time. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde eviscerate the latest abomination from Gary Barta and company. What were they thinking with the likes of Florida, Iowa State and Coastal Carolina? The guys eventually calm down to preview the two massive title tilts this weekend as Clemson and Notre Dame square off for ACC supremacy while Alabama and Florida clash for the SEC title belt. Will Trevor Lawrence be the difference this round against the Irish? Early National Signing Day came and went without the usual flair. The guys take a step back and look at the future of the recruiting circus before highlighting a few classes including LSU, USC and Ole Miss. The guys then pick their final games against the spread to wrap up the season-long Race for the Case! The entire podcast crew is above .500 and still in the hunt for the title...