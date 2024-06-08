How often could Walker White see the field in 2024?

Hugh Freeze has given his full confidence to Payton Thorne to lead the Auburn offense in 2024.

However, if matters appear to go south in a game quickly, or if he consistently shows signs of 2023’s struggles, Freeze will need to have an emergency backup plan in place. That plan could involve true freshman Walker White.

White signed with Auburn as the nation’s No. 5 quarterback from the 2024 recruiting cycle and the No. 1 player from Arkansas. He threw for over 2,000 yards in each of his final three seasons at Little Rock Christian and will mesh well with Auburn’s new passing strategy.

247Sports’ Cooper Petagna recently revealed his top five freshmen quarterbacks most likely to play in 2024 list, and placed White as the No. 2 option behind Washington‘s Demond Williams Jr. If White were to not earn a starting bid during the 2024 season, Petagna sees plenty of ways that Auburn could use him on the field.

“He’s a wild card. Auburn is in a pretty comfortable position with Payton Thorne. They have three guys that they like. Walker White is a guy who is just oozing with physical traits and upside. He’s a guy that we saw as a raw, developmental prospect. He’s got a pro comp to Will Levis. If Auburn is in a situation to get Walker White on the field, that’s going to be really tempting for Hugh Freeze. There are some expectations for Auburn under Hugh Freeze in year two, but big picture-wise, White is a guy that you want to get as much experience as possible. Freeze will find a way to get him in. He’s got a big frame at 230 pounds. They can use them around the goal line, too.”

White will have two competitors to fight off for playing time this season. Holden Geriner returns to the team as a Sophomore, and Hank Brown will look to build off his Music City Bowl performance in 2024.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire