How often has Alabama played Georgia in SEC championship game? Tide-Bulldogs games, revisited

Saturday's SEC championship game meeting between No. 1 Georgia (12-0, 8-0 in SEC play) and No. Alabama (11-1, 8-0) will have College Football Playoff and national title implications.

So, nothing new between these two powerhouse programs.

In 2021, the Crimson Tide defeated the Bulldogs 41-24 in the SEC title game, securing entry to the CFP before losing to Georgia in a CFP title game rematch. In 2018, Alabama won the SEC championship vs. the Bulldogs, effectively torching the Bulldogs' playoff hopes. And in 2012, the penultimate season of the BCS era, Alabama and Georgia faced off in what was a de facto national championship game in Atlanta.

The same thing could potentially come to fruition in 2023, as Georgia looks to lock up its spot as the top seed in the College Football Playoff. Alabama, meanwhile, will look to earn a resume-building victory and sneak into the final four.

Here’s a look back at the two programs’ three all-time matchups in the SEC championship Game:

How many times have Alabama, Georgia played in SEC championship?

Saturday's meeting between Alabama and Georgia will the fourth SEC title game meeting between the teams. They previously faced off in 2012, 2018 and 2021.

2012 SEC Championship: No. 2 Alabama defeats No. 3 Georgia 32-28

Alabama and Georgia entered the 2012 SEC championship ranked Nos. 2 and No. 3, respectively, with the winner effectively earning a spot in the national championship against top-ranked Notre Dame.

The Crimson Tide found themselves down 28-25 early in the fourth quarter before quarterback AJ McCarron hit Amari Cooper for a 45-yard touchdown with under four minutes left.

However, the Bulldogs didn’t go away, regain pginossession with under a minute left and driving downfield all the way to the Alabama 8-yard line. Quarterback Aaron Murray’s final pass was tipped by linebacker C.J. Mosley and fell into the arms of receiver Chris Conley. Georgia failed to get its next play off before time expired.

Alabama ran for 350 yards in the game, led by Eddie Lacy’s 181 yards on 20 carries and T.J. Yeldon’s 153 yards on 25 carries. McCarron attempted only 21 passes, completed 13 of them for 162 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Alabama would later go on to dominate Notre Dame 42-14 for the national title.

2018 SEC Championship: No. 1 Alabama defeats No. 4 Georgia, 35-28

Alabama entered the 2018 SEC championship game ranked No. 1 and looking to extended its streak of CFP berths to five consecutive seasons. Georgia was tabbed No. 4 in the CFP and looking not only to secure a second CFP berth in as many seasons, but also to avenge its loss to Alabama in the 2018 CFP title game.

But then Jalen Hurts happened.

Alabama starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, a Heisman Trophy candidate, went down with an injury late in the fourth quarter. Hurts, who was benched for Tagovailoa in the previous season's national championship, led back-to-back touchdown drives to erase the Bulldogs’ 28-21 lead and amid a 35-28 Crimson Tide win.

Although the Crimson Tide won the SEC championship, they ultimately lost the national championship game to Clemson, 44-16. Hurts later transferred to Oklahoma, where — like Tagovailoa in 2018 — he was a Heisman runner-up.

2021 SEC Championship: No. 1 Alabama defeats No. 3 Georgia 41-24

Alabama destroyed Georgia in 2021 to win the SEC Championship, but the Bulldogs got the last laugh.

The No. 3 Crimson Tide defeated No. 1 Georgia 41-24 in 2021, but the game was just a preview to the national championship, which Georgia won 33-18.

Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young was outstanding, passing for 421 yards and three touchdowns in the game, led by a 24-point second quarter after Georgia took a 10-0 lead early in the half. Eventual first-round pick receiver Jameson Williams was also borderline unguardable, registering 184 receiving yards and two touchdowns on seven receptions.

If Alabama were to lose, it would’ve likely been knocked out of the College Football Playoff. But with a win, the game resulted in both programs making the top four.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett threw two crucial interceptions despite tossing for 340 yards and three touchdowns in the game. However, he responded in the national championship against the Crimson Tide by completing an efficient 17 of 26 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns, whereas Young threw two interceptions.

