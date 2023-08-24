Ofgem under fire as 7 million face higher energy bills this winter

energy bills

Ofgem has been accused of allowing energy companies to ramp up “unfair” charges after analysts warned that more than seven million households face higher heating bills this winter.

Increases in standing charges and the loss of government subsidies compared to last year mean that millions of households that use relatively little gas and electricity will be worse off this year than last, the Resolution Foundation said.

The think tank said 7.2 million households face higher bills, even as the price cap is expected to fall from £2,100 to around £1,925 this winter.

Part of the reason families will be worse off is because government subsidies worth £400 per household will not be repeated.

However, a rapid rise in network fees – known as standing charges – is also a major contributor.

The average standing charge has risen from just under £250 a year in October 2020 to almost £300 per year.

The charge covers costs such as the maintenance of the network. However, Ofgem has allowed suppliers to increase the levy to cover the cost of taking on customers from rivals who went bust during last year’s energy crisis.

Baroness Ros Altmann, the former pensions minister, said: “Standing charges are really unfair on the poorest and single households.

“The regulator Ofgem has allowed energy firms to increase standing charges to help pay for the cost of failed energy suppliers. This seems to me even more unfair. However much a poor household tries to cook less, bathe less or turn down their heating, they can’t escape the standing charge”

Peter Smith at National Energy Action said: “Despite increased criticism of the impact these fixed charges have, particularly on low-usage households, Ofgem has overseen a rapid increase in standing charges since the price cap was introduced four years ago.”

It comes as Ofgem prepares to announce the new energy price cap, covering October to December, on Friday.

Jonathan Marshall, an economist at the Resolution Foundation, said: “Ofgem is set to announce that the typical household energy bill will fall this winter, but more than one-in-three households across England will be shocked to discover that their energy bills could actually be higher this winter than last winter.”

He added: “Loads of new costs have been bumped on to standing charges, the biggest of which, by far, is the cost of all those suppliers going bust.

“That means standing charges have gone up which is probably not the fairest way of apportioning those costs.”

An Ofgem spokesman said the regulator “continues to review how supplier costs are allocated between standing charges and unit rates”.

“We looked long and hard at whether moving the costs from standing charges to usage was the right thing to do, but the numbers just didn’t stack up,” the spokesman said.

“Moving charges on to the unit rates would be potentially much more damaging for customers such as those with disabilities and the elderly who are unable to reduce their usage. This risks severely disadvantaging some of the most vulnerable people in our society – but we continue to assess possible options.”

Meanwhile, analysts warned that rising gas prices in international markets threaten to push inflation back up again, making the Bank of England’s job harder as it tries to get inflation back down to its 2pc target.

Natural gas prices are now more than 70pc higher than in mid-July, driven by fears of strikes at LNG export plants in Australia.

Ruth Gregory at Capital Economics said this could push up energy prices next year and inflation.

She said: “The recent rise in gas prices will add to the Bank’s unease at a time when concerns about still rising wage growth and sticky services inflation are growing.”